Mexico: Migrants protesting near US border burn Trump’s effigy
Dozens of migrants plastered posters to a fence on the Mexico-US border before burning an effigy of US President Donald Trump in Tijuana on Sunday. The protest marked 172 years since the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo which ended the Mexican War and extended the US territory.
“We want to tell Trump that instead of putting up that wall that he wants to put up, he should put up bridges,” said Sergio Tamay, the director and founder of Angels Without Borders, a group behind the protest.
Demonstrators also demanded that the US return the Mexican territories that were lost after the 1848 treaty.
Video ID: 20200203-002
Contact: [email protected]
