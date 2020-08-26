-
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers
Coronavirus deaths in Mexico have exceeded 60,000, the third-highest death toll in the world behind the United States and Brazil.
Infections among healthcare workers are also among the highest, making efforts to curb spread in the country all the more complicated.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.
