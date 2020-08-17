-
Mexico: Protesters clash with police in march against gender violence
Protesters clashed with police, as they attempted to break through barricade to the Monument to Cuauhtemoc, in Mexico City, on Sunday, as they marked the anniversary of a protest held in 2019 initiated after the alleged rape of teenagers by police officers.
Hundreds of protesters marched through Mexico City, they painted graffiti on a monument and poured paint over the statue.
Protesters called for an end to impunity in cases of sexual violence and justice for victims. It was organised by several feminist organisations.
1870 police officers were deployed to oversee the protest.
