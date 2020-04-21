Mexico: Quintana Roo police ask people to “stay at home” with drone

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

While Mexico continues to enforce new coronavirus restrictions all across the nation, Quintana Roo police force shared their stay at home message in their own unique way. Footage filmed in Cancun on Tuesday shows local police hanging a message reading “#Stayathome” from a drone and flying it over passing drivers.

The state of Quintana Roo has now made wearing face masks mandatory in public and limited one vehicle occupancy to one person when supplies are needed.

The drone surveillance is just one of many new restrictions that state police will be enforcing. Road closures, limited hours for alcohol sales, health checkpoints are among the other responsibilities for the state police. Supermarkets and pharmacies are already implementing strict social distancing policies. All bars, casinos, and beaches remain closed.

The state of Quintana Roo has reported 239 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths. Nationwide, there have been 8,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 712 deaths as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

