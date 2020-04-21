-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Mexico: Quintana Roo police ask people to “stay at home” with drone
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
While Mexico continues to enforce new coronavirus restrictions all across the nation, Quintana Roo police force shared their stay at home message in their own unique way. Footage filmed in Cancun on Tuesday shows local police hanging a message reading “#Stayathome” from a drone and flying it over passing drivers.
The state of Quintana Roo has now made wearing face masks mandatory in public and limited one vehicle occupancy to one person when supplies are needed.
The drone surveillance is just one of many new restrictions that state police will be enforcing. Road closures, limited hours for alcohol sales, health checkpoints are among the other responsibilities for the state police. Supermarkets and pharmacies are already implementing strict social distancing policies. All bars, casinos, and beaches remain closed.
The state of Quintana Roo has reported 239 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths. Nationwide, there have been 8,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 712 deaths as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200421-048
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200421-048
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly