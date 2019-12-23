Mexico: Rep. Tlaib meets deported veterans and families by border wall

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Representative Rashida Tlaib was met with a warm welcome as she visited deported military veterans and families at the border wall in Tijuana on Monday.

Tlaib joined in on a prayer by the wall, and was later seen wiping tears away.

“What I love is that I don’t see a concrete wall, I see the faces of people hurt by this wall. I see people that are directly impacted and the pain that they feel when I see this wall,” she said, addressing the crowd.

“Instead of focusing on the American dream, we created a nightmare for so many families,” added Tlaib.

The congresswoman also mentioned Palestine in her discourse, condemning walls for “dehumanising” and “dividing families.”

Video ID: 20191223-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly