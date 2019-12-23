-
Mexico: Rep. Tlaib meets deported veterans and families by border wall
US Representative Rashida Tlaib was met with a warm welcome as she visited deported military veterans and families at the border wall in Tijuana on Monday.
Tlaib joined in on a prayer by the wall, and was later seen wiping tears away.
“What I love is that I don’t see a concrete wall, I see the faces of people hurt by this wall. I see people that are directly impacted and the pain that they feel when I see this wall,” she said, addressing the crowd.
“Instead of focusing on the American dream, we created a nightmare for so many families,” added Tlaib.
The congresswoman also mentioned Palestine in her discourse, condemning walls for “dehumanising” and “dividing families.”
