Mexico: Scientific research threatened by organised crime

The region of Michoacán in Mexico is struggling to lure field scientists despite its rich biodiversity. The 3,000 monthly murders linked to organised crime can deter even the most passionate researchers, as our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

