Mexico: Thousands of police officers take part in earthquake drills in Mexico City
Thousands of police officers took to the streets of Mexico City for a nationwide earthquake prevention exercise on Monday.
An estimated 22,000 police officers, 60 paramedics, more than 30 search and rescue specialists were expected to participate in the first of three earthquake drills scheduled for 2020.
At 11:00 am local time the seismic alarm rang across Mexico City kicking off the drills.
The country runs regular evacuations exercises after suffering several deadly quakes like the historic 1985 quake which claimed tens of thousands of lives. During the 2017 earthquake, several buildings collapsed and 370 people were killed.
