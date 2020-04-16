-
Mexico: Tijuana medical workers decry limited supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Hospital staff in the Mexican border city of Tijuana are demanding better access to safety equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage recorded on Wednesday shows scenes from hospitals across the city, with people wearing masks arriving to seek medical attention, alongside dozens queuing up to buy protective gear.
Doctor Miguel Rosales González said that staff “had to pay out of our pocket to have enough supplies for our protection”.
“Some of the doctors are not wearing masks or gloves or anything like that. I’m more protected than they are,” said a patient as he left one hospital.
Alonso Perez Rico, Baja California’s health secretary, said that “we lack equipment, we lack N95 masks, ventilators, surgical gowns. Yes, all of them, why? Because there won’t be enough,” and he added that “this pandemic, this disease goes beyond the installed capacity”.
According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, Mexico had reached 5,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 406 deaths from the disease.
