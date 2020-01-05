Mexico violence: Homicide rate reached record numbers in 2019

Violence in Mexico reached unprecedented levels in 2019. From Cartel violence to kidnappings and crimes against women, the country’s security situation continues to deteriorate with more than 31,000 homicides recorded nationwide over the past 12 months.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

