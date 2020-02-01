Mexico’s butterfly defender found dead

In Mexico, there has been a lot of suspicion over the death of a prominent environmental activist.

Homero Gomez’s body was found shortly after he disappeared, leading some people to believe he was killed.

But the cause of his death is still being investigated.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

