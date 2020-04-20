Mexico’s obesity problem complicates campaign against COVID-19

Government leaders in Mexico are warning that COVID-19 will soon hit with full force.

The country consumes more ultra-processed food than any other in Latin America.

Doctors fear high levels of obesity and diabetes will complicate treatment.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

