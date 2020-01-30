Mexico’s President AMLO under fire over migration clampdown

Mexico has been preventing Central American migrants from reaching the US border since the middle of last year.

And with the Mexican government facing threats from the US president, that is leading some to call the country Donald Trump’s wall.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Mexico City.

