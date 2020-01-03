Mexico’s violent history: Activists create memorials

In Mexico City, a series of memorials created by activists call attention to some of the darkest moments in Mexico’s recent history.

These “Anti-monuments” also highlight a number of social problems in Mexico, including forced disappearances and violence against women.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

