Mexico’s violent history: Activists create memorials

4 hours ago

In Mexico City, a series of memorials created by activists call attention to some of the darkest moments in Mexico’s recent history.
These “Anti-monuments” also highlight a number of social problems in Mexico, including forced disappearances and violence against women.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

