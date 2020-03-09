Share
MH17 trial starts with four accused facing murder charges

7 hours ago

The names of all 298 passengers and crew killed in the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner have been read out at the start of a mass murder trial.
The defendants, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are missing from a specially convened court in the Netherlands.
The Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam crashed in Ukraine six years ago after being hit by a missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

