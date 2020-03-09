-
MH17 trial to start with four accused facing murder charges
The trial of four men suspected in the downing of MH17 is set to start in Amsterdam on Monday, more than five years after the Malaysian Airlines plane was shot down as it flew over eastern Ukraine.
Prosecutors say the suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, helped organise the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian aircraft. The suspects are believed to be in Russia.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow, Russia.
