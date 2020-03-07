Michael and Jowita are The Greatest Dancers! – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Relive Michael and Jowita’s magical performances from the final that led them to be crowned The Greatest Dancer winners.

First, they duet with their dance captain Oti to secure a place in the final three. For their second performance, they reimagine their Monte Carlo performance to seal their title as The Greatest Dancers.

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

The final of The Greatest Dancer is here, and the four remaining acts go head to head in a bid to be crowned the winner. In the biggest night of their lives, the acts perform twice tonight, and they kick things off with a very special duet with their Dance Captain.

Viewers’ votes will decide which three acts get to dance one more time in their bid for glory. Those three acts have one more chance to impress the public as they then perform a favourite routine from the series.

Expect dramatic performances, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

