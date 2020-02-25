Share
0 0 0 0

Michel Barnier warns UK: EU will not conclude post-Brexit trade deal ‘at any price’

about 1 hour ago

EU ministers have formalised the bloc’s post-Brexit negotiating stance ahead of upcoming trade talks with the UK.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/25/brussels-and-london-flex-muscles-as-eu-prepares-to-finalise-post-brexit-trade-stance

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment