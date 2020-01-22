Michelle Keserwany fights Lebanese corruption and patriarchy with songs

This week, we meet Michelle Keserwany, who has been writing and singing with her sister about corruption and patriarchy in Lebanon for a decade. Their latest number is making a real buzz, especially with the protesters who have been taking to the streets across the country since October 2019. She tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en