Michelle Keserwany fights Lebanese corruption and patriarchy with songs

33 mins ago

This week, we meet Michelle Keserwany, who has been writing and singing with her sister about corruption and patriarchy in Lebanon for a decade. Their latest number is making a real buzz, especially with the protesters who have been taking to the streets across the country since October 2019. She tells us more.

