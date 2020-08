Michelle Obama denounces growing racism in convention curtain-raiser

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with speakers delivering powerful messages on race. Former first lady Michelle Obama said racism was now particularly strong in American society, while the two brothers of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests and conversations about racism, also took to the stage.

