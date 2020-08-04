-
Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera’s office, seize computers - 2 hours ago
-
Australia military steps in to enforce COVID-19 lockdown - 2 hours ago
-
Sea turtles find protection from Senegal fishermen - 3 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Some German children back in school as case numbers rise - 3 hours ago
-
Israel / Syria: Tensions continue to escalate on border - 3 hours ago
-
TikTok: China accuses US of “outright bullying” after ban threat - 3 hours ago
-
SpaceX touch down: crew dragon capsule splashes down - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Shots exchanged during attempted bank robbery in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Micronesia: Three sailors rescued from remote island thanks to “SOS” message on beach - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Former King Juan Carlos I reportedly leaving counrty amid corruption scandal - 4 hours ago
Micronesia: Three sailors rescued from remote island thanks to “SOS” message on beach
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: U.S. Coast Guard / Air Station Barbers Point
*TO FOLLOW*
Video ID: 20200804-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200804-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly