Microsoft pushes for TikTok takeover | DW News

Microsoft is planning a partial takeover of online video-platform TikTok. The US software company confirmed on Sunday, that it was looking to buy the Chinese company’s business in the US by the middle of next month. Microsoft could save the day for TikTok fans in the US. It’s in talks with Bytedance, the Chinese owners of the app to buy the service in the US. The deal could stave off a presidential ban, by ensuring user data stays in the USA. Us President Trump fears data from US citizens could end up in the hands of Beijing’s communist party. This could be Microsoft’s chance. So far, the world’s leading software producer hasn’t ventured significantly into social media.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#TikTok #Microsoft #Bytedance