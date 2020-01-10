Middle East crisis: EU’s delicate balancing act between Washington and Tehran

In the past week, the EU has struggled to find a voice on foreign policy amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Thursday, the new EU Council President on a visit to Croatia – dismissed those claims, insisting he would be play a more important role.…

