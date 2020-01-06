Middle East tensions: Oil, gold surge as stocks suffer losses

Oil prices continue to climb and stock markets suffer losses as tensions in the Middle East remain high. We take a look at how markets in the region took a hit on their Sunday trading. Plus, a bluefin tuna is sold for a whopping $1.8 million at a New Year fish auction in Tokyo. But the sale is only the second highest on record and a far cry from the $3.1 million a single tuna fetched last year.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en