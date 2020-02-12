Migrant boats transformed into bags and accessories by Berlin tailors

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Stitching and cutting in the workshop of a Berlin-based non-profit organisation, skilled tailors are giving a second life to dinghies abandoned on the shores of Greek islands by migrants seeking to enter Europe, as footage filmed on Tuesday shows.

The raw material comes mainly from Chios and Lesvos, where volunteers from Mimycri collect discarded inflatable boats and lifejackets and ship them to this studio in Berlin. Here, the Mimycri team turn them into fancy bags and accessories, backpacks and clutches. Around 3 percent of sales are donated to NGOs in Greece.

Vera Gunther, co-founder of the startup, and her project partner Nora Azzaoui came up with the idea after volunteering in Chios during the peak of the migration crisis in winter 2015, and raised €45,000 ($49,115) in crowdfunding to get started.

“Part of our work was as well to clean the beaches, because after people arrive they have to leave everything behind. The clothes, but also life vests and the rubber boats that they cross in,” Gunther recalled, adding that they wanted to create job opportunities for new arrivals in Germany, and to raise awareness about what’s still happening in the Mediterranean.

Mimycri currently employs six people, with two of its tailors coming from Syria and Pakistan.

It’s a little bit different but But just only maybe one or two days after I totally understood, because it’s my professional work.”

“It’s a new challenge for me because before in Pakistan I never had to do this work, this labourious stitching because it’s very hard and difficult.,” said tailor Abid, who himself entered Europe on a rubber dinghy in 2015.

What makes bags and backpacks designed here more than just accessories is that each single piece carries a story, according to Gunther, who believes that these items serve as a reminder that people are still fleeing their homes and risking their lives to reach Europe.

