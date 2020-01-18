Migrant caravan: Forced to seek asylum in Guatemala

Mexico’s government has offered jobs to nearly 3,000 migrants and refugees.

It is an effort to stop a caravan of people in Guatemala heading north to the US border.

The US has been flying asylum seekers to Guatemala amid concerns for their safety.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Guatemala City.

