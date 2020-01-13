Migrants face increasingly hostile conditions

Refugees and migrants trying to make their journey into Europe are facing increasingly hostile conditions – forcing them to take huge risks to their safety.

Closed borders, police brutality and a suspicious public are combining to make already desperate journeys often impossible.

In the first of a series of reports on the main overland route from Greece to Croatia, Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee found refugees are becoming increasingly reliant on organised people smuggling.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Migrants #Europe