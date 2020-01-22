Migrants forced to return home at Mexico border

Thousands of people from Central America have left their homes in the last week, hoping to reach the United States.

But after being turned back by authorities in Mexico, some now say they have no choice but to return home.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman has more from Tecun Uman on the border between Guatemala and Mexico.

