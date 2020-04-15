Migrants, refugees remain stranded in Calais amid COVID-19 crisis

Hundreds of migrants and refugees remain stranded in Calais amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The northern French port city overlooks the English Channel between France and the United Kingdom.

People there are in a more precarious situation than ever and promises by authorities to move them to secure premises have not materialised.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

