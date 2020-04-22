Migrants relocated from Bihac streets to Lipa migrant centre amid coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities relocated a group of 120 migrants from Bihac to a temporary migrant centre in Lipa on Tuesday.

The migrants had been inhabiting abandoned buildings and living on the streets of Bihac due to overflown migrant centres, with the authorities moving them over fears of the coronavirus spread. A total of 1000 people are expected to be relocated to Lipa.

“People did not come here to stay, but to pass through the centre on their way to Europe. Today, 120 migrants were taken from the city centre. We will continue to relocate migrants in the coming days,” explained Prime Minister of Una-Sana Canton, Mustafa Ruznic.

“This (migration) must slowly end. It cannot go on like this. If it continues as it has been, even ten camps like Lipa will not be enough,” said Bihac Mayor, Suhret Fazlic adding that state borders should also be closed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bosnia and Herzegovina has registered 1,342 coronavirus cases with more than 50 deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

Video ID: 20200421-056

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200421-056

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly