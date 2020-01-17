Mikhail Mishustin: the unknown tax chief surprisingly promoted to Russian PM by Putin

President Vladimir Putin nominated a new prime minister on Wednesday 15 January after the shock resignation of Dmitry Medvedev, who has been at the head of the government since 2012. Medvedev will be succeeded by Mikhail Mishustin, who until now was a barely known tax chief with no political clout.

