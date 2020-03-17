Milan starts building new hospital for Coronavirus-infected people

Beds for 400 patients in intensive care…Milan’s new hospital for people infected with Covid-19 could open in a week’s time, provided they can find some respirators.SOT Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy region”We’ve started building it anyway, and we hope the Civil Protection Department can help us find some respirators, so we can manage the situation on our own.”In the nearby city of Bergamo, local authorities are struggling to deal with the surging number of fatalities.Hearses enter the local cemetery throughout the day, and the local crematorium is working round the clock.UPSOT MUSICItalians under lockdown across the country are doing what they can to keep spirits high.Breaking out in song and playing musical instruments at their windows.VOXPOPS”Music keeps morale high.””Music does so much for everyone. It keeps everyone calm.”Italy is the country worst-hit by the virus besides China…The Italian Prime Minister says the damage done will be “serious and widespread”, and, after the pandemic, “nothing will be the same.”

