Share
0 0 0 0

Military protocol in Swedish hospitals prepare for worst outbreak

26 mins ago

Regional hospitals in Sweden are implementing military protocols, borrowed from NATO.
It is part of efforts to prepare for the worst-case scenario resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Rules within Sweden remain relatively relaxed, despite some 1,500 confirmed cases.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Stockholm.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sweden #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment