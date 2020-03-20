Military protocol in Swedish hospitals prepare for worst outbreak

Regional hospitals in Sweden are implementing military protocols, borrowed from NATO.

It is part of efforts to prepare for the worst-case scenario resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rules within Sweden remain relatively relaxed, despite some 1,500 confirmed cases.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Stockholm.

