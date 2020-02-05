Share
Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr clash with protesters in Baghdad

Violent clashes have broken out on the streets of Baghdad between supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr and the wider anti-government protest movement following last week’s appointment of Iraqi prime minister delegate Mohammed Allawi. 

