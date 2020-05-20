-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 17 mins ago
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 43 mins ago
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 2 hours ago
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 3 hours ago
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 4 hours ago
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
Millions flee as storm slams coasts of India and Bangladesh
Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :
➡️ Europe jobless fears: EU approves €100 billion loan scheme as unemployment claims surge.
➡️ UK future fund: 280 million euro government startup investment scheme opens for applications.
➡️ Sanchez seeks extension: Spanish parliament to vote on extending state of alert.
➡️ Madrid prepares: Spanish capital looks forward to life after lockdown.
➡️Back to school: Europe battles with the complexity of education during a pandemic.
