Millions of children missing school in India COVID outbreak

India’s schools have been shut for five months now because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some schools have moved classes online, but millions of children do not have access to computers, phones, internet, televisions or even electricity.

Not wanting children to miss out entirely, some volunteers are setting up free classes, and the state of Kerala has set up classes that are more accessible.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#India #corornavirus #IndiaSchools