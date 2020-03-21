Millions of jobs at risk in Mexico over coronavirus

Up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

In Mexico, the Easter holiday is a critical time for many people’s livelihoods.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman travelled to the coastal town of Acapulco to show us how the income of many is in jeopardy.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Mexico #Coronavirus