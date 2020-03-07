Millions of Mexico women to strike over gender-based violence

Millions of women across Mexico are expected to strike against gender-based violence on Monday.

It comes after a year of countless protests against sexual harassment, abuse and murder.

Government figures show men kill at least 10 women every day there.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from the capital, Mexico City.

