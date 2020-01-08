Millions strike across India over economic crisis

Millions of workers in India are on strike.

At least 10 trade unions across the country are protesting against the government’s economic policies. They are blocking train tracks and shutting down banks as they rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s labour reforms.

Among the most disaffected are farmers. Rural poverty has become a major issue, with suicide rates high among farmers struggling with debt.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman has more from Punjab.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India