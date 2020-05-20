-
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows - 14 mins ago
-
Palestinian President Abbas says accords with Israel, US are void - 44 mins ago
-
UN envoy warns foreign backers will worsen Libyan conflict - 52 mins ago
-
Millions take shelter as Cyclone Amphan nears India, Bangladesh - about 1 hour ago
-
US oil prices: Markets rally but still far from 2020 peak - 2 hours ago
-
WHO head says he will keep leading virus fight after Trump threat - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil suffers record daily Covid-19 death toll, Trump considers travel ban - 2 hours ago
-
England & Chelsea keeper Carly Telford on how to stay ready for eventual season restart - 7 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: no ”mini-Schengens”, warns EU chief - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus Pandemic : Tanzania lifts flight restrictions and quarantines - 12 hours ago
Millions take shelter as Cyclone Amphan nears India, Bangladesh
Several million people were taking shelter and praying for the best on Wednesday as the Bay of Bengal’s fiercest cyclone in decades roared towards Bangladesh and eastern India, with forecasts of a potentially devastating and deadly storm surge.
