Minorities in Myanmar receive training
The group says they have trained over 300 teams and about 70 are in operation, helping injured civilians and delivering aid to those in need.
The recruits say they are being persecuted by the country’s army.
They have been conducting rescue and medical drills, but Myanmar’s military says, in reality, they are ethnic armed groups that could be escalating conflict.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
