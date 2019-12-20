Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

2019 sees ten years since a certain someone first galloped onto our screens with the award winning sitcom Miranda, and to mark this milestone, BBC One will be hosting a very special one off shindig at the iconic home of British Entertainment, The London Palladium.

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration |Trailer | BBC

#BBC #BBCMiranda #BBCiPlayer #Miranda

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.