Mixed results in testing HIV drugs against coronavirus

55 mins ago

Doctors in Thailand are testing medication normally used to treat HIV and influenza against the novel coronavirus, which has become a global, deadly epidemic.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports from Bangkok.

