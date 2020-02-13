Mobile World Congress cancelled due to Coronavirus fears

The Coronavirus, or Covid-19 is hitting economies near and far. The world’s largest telecommunications event, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, has been cancelled after several big-name companies pulled out due to Coronavirus fears. The cancellation will have a massive impact on the local economy, as it usually brings 100,000 people to the city.

