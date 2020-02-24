Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump India visit

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India for his first state visit to the country.

During the two-day trip he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trade and security issues are set to dominate discussions.

He’s being welcomed by 100-thousand people at a rally in Gujarat state from where Al Jazeera’s India correspondent Elizabeth Puranam reports.

