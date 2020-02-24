Share
Modi rolls out red carpet for Trump India visit

41 mins ago

US President Donald Trump has arrived in India for his first state visit to the country.
During the two-day trip he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trade and security issues are set to dominate discussions.
He’s being welcomed by 100-thousand people at a rally in Gujarat state from where Al Jazeera’s India correspondent Elizabeth Puranam reports.

