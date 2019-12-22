Modi says law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India

India’s Prime Minister is refusing to back down on a controversial citizenship law that opponents say discriminates against Muslims.

They argue the legislation is an attack on the country’s secular constitution as it excludes Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon Manley reports.

