Mogadishu blast: Turkey sends doctors, medical aid to Somalia

Turkey has sent a team of doctors and medical supplies to Somalia to treat dozens of people injured in Saturday’s car bombing.

At least 80 people were killed in the blast in Mogadishu. Two Turkish brothers were among those killed on Saturday.

Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir told state media that 10 badly injured Somalis would be evacuated to Turkey. He added that Turkey had sent 24 doctors to treat those wounded who were not being evacuated.

Somalia’s president has blamed the armed group al-Shabab for the blast. He has said the country will not be demoralised by the worst attack in two years.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Nairobi in neighbouring Kenya, while Nii Akuetteh, Africa policy analyst, talks to Al Jazeera about the incident.

