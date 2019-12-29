-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Mogadishu blast: Turkey sends doctors, medical aid to Somalia
Turkey has sent a team of doctors and medical supplies to Somalia to treat dozens of people injured in Saturday’s car bombing.
At least 80 people were killed in the blast in Mogadishu. Two Turkish brothers were among those killed on Saturday.
Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir told state media that 10 badly injured Somalis would be evacuated to Turkey. He added that Turkey had sent 24 doctors to treat those wounded who were not being evacuated.
Somalia’s president has blamed the armed group al-Shabab for the blast. He has said the country will not be demoralised by the worst attack in two years.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Nairobi in neighbouring Kenya, while Nii Akuetteh, Africa policy analyst, talks to Al Jazeera about the incident.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Somalia #Turkey