Mohammed Allawi appointed new Iraq PM, protesters reject him

President Barham Salih has named former Communication Minister Mohammed Allawi as prime minister-designate.

But his appointment has not been welcomed in some areas, where demonstrators have camped out for four months demanding sweeping political reforms.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

