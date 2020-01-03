Money, money, money: Why do women have an uneasy relationship with finance?

In this special edition, we take a look at why so many women still feel uncomfortable about talking or dealing with finance. It also explains why the gender pay gap continues to exist; why so few of us seek careers in banking and finance and why we do tend to have a poor record when it comes to investment. Annette Young also talks to Anne Ravanona, founder and CEO of Global Invest Her, about what is holding us back.

