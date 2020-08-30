Montenegro: President Djukanovic votes in parliamentary election

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic voted in the parliamentary election at a polling station in Podgorica on Sunday.

The poll is expected to be a tight race between the pro-Western Djukanovic who has been in power since 1990 and an alliance of mainly Serb parties seeking better ties with Belgrade and Moscow.

Preliminary results are expected to be announced at 2000 GMT.

