Montenegro: Voters cast ballots in parliamentary election
Voters were heading to polling stations across Montenegro on Sunday to cast their ballots in the parliament election, as filmed in Podgorica. The poll is expected to be a tight race between the long-time pro-Western leader Milo Djukanovic who has been in power since 1990 and an alliance of mainly Serb parties seeking better ties with Belgrade and Moscow. Preliminary results are expected to be announced at 2000 GMT.
**Translations of soundbites**
SOT, Nevenka, pensioner form Podgorica (Montenegrin): “So many social problems, pensions are so low, how can one live such a miserable life? The only thing I expect is better living conditions.”
SOT, Bozo Vlahovic, pensioner from Podgorica (Montenegrin): “I expect a big victory for the opposition. We’ve had enough of these bandits.”
SOT, Dejan Perunovic, worker from Podgorica (Montenegrin): “I expect everything to be the same as it has been so far. We go forward, on the same path. I don’t want anything new. We don’t want to change the winning combination.”
